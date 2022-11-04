Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,846. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

