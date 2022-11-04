Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $208.00 at Mizuho

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $174.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.35. The company had a trading volume of 125,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 935,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

