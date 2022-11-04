Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $4,412,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.12. The company had a trading volume of 223,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

