Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $181.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

