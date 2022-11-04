Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $457.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.54 or 0.31879213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,975,365 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

