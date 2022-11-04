Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of CIM opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 909,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 343,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

