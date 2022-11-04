China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.45

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.05.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

