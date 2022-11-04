Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

