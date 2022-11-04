CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHSCL stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

