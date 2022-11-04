CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
CHSCL stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.48.
CHS Company Profile
