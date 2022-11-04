Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHUY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.8 %

CHUY opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.