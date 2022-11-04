CIBC Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$18.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
BOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.57.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.8 %
TSE:BOS opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$168.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
