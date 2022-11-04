CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.78. 270,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,684. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.19.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total value of C$38,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,188.50.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

