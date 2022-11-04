CICC Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Outperform”

CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,336 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

