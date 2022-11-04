CICC Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Outperform”

CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.60.
TAL Education Group Trading Up 7.5 %
TAL Education Group stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -0.10.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
