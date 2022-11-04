Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $23.03. Cimpress shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,597 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Cimpress Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.