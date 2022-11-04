Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $23.03. Cimpress shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,597 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

About Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cimpress by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.