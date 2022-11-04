Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,447 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,805,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.