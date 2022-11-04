Citigroup Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $23.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

