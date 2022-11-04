Citigroup Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $215.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.78.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $179.82 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

