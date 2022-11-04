CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Up 3.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 65,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 61,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCRF. KeyCorp began coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

