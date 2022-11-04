Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 400635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLOV. Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.