CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

