Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,309 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,644,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

