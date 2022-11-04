Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,366. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

