Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,110. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day moving average is $502.40.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

