Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 74.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.4% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

