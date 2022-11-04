Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 1.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 90,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,884. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.