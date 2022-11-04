Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 35,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,978. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 109.73%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.