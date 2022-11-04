Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Codexis by 65.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.