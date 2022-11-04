Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,988 shares of company stock valued at $100,563. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

