Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.23

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.23 and traded as low as C$56.27. Cogeco shares last traded at C$57.07, with a volume of 54,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

