Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 47,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,507 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 486.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

