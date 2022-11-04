Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 144,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,436. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

