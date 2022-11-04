Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 72,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

