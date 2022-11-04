Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,533.67 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $983.99 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,533.67 or 0.07482359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.53 or 0.31184257 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012190 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

