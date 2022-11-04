CoinField Coin Tops One Day Volume of $148.00 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $77.27 million and approximately $148.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

