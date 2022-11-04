CoinLoan Price Hits $15.65 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $15.65 or 0.00074181 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and $251,154.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

