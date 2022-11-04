Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IEFA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 20,218,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

