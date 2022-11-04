Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 61,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

