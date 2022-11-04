Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

