Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

