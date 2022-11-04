Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,031 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $55,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

