Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

