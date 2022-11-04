Community Capital Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 1.9% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

