Community Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

