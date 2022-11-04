Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

PH opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

