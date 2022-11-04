Community Capital Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

