Community Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.00 and its 200 day moving average is $241.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 778.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.