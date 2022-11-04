Community Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $326.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.31. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

