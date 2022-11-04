Community Capital Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RJF opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $120.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

