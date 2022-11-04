Community Capital Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TD opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

