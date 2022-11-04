Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($70.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($70.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €75.00 ($75.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($64.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $7.84 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.